Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after purchasing an additional 396,796 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

