Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. L3 Technologies makes up 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLL. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in L3 Technologies by 547.9% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 393,654 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 819,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,202,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 146.9% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 176,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks raised L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

LLL remained flat at $$245.17 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $158.76 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.