Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $101,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 366,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $9,550,433.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. 24,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,112. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Vertical Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.