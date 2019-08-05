Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,401,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,638,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

