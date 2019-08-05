Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 18,750 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

NYSE PFG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.89. 707,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,963. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,939. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

