PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $43.27, 2,311,269 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,286,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

