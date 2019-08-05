PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $43.27, 2,311,269 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,286,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
