Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 968.60 ($12.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 705.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 million and a PE ratio of 62.39.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 368 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,686.40 ($3,510.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,126 shares of company stock worth $803,112.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

