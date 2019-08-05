Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 146.07%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

