OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $437,328.00 and $20,899.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00387752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00080789 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002672 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006771 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

