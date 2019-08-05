Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. 94,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.