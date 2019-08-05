Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Otter Tail stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. 94,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,722. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.