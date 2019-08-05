Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $51,926,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oshkosh by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 220,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

