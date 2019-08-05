Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $472-477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.70 million.Orthofix Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.75-1.82 EPS.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 235,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.65. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 10,668 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $572,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.