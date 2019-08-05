Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.75-1.82 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.75-1.82 EPS.

OFIX stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 235,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $454,367.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

