Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.55, approximately 15,549 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

