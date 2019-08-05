Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.55, approximately 15,549 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.