Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ORIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oritani Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Oritani Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oritani Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Shares of ORIT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 12,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,101. Oritani Financial has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.