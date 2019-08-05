Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 861.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Organovo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Organovo by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 106,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organovo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Organovo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 389,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Organovo by 1,459.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

