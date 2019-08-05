O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 4.3% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $6,309,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after purchasing an additional 332,297 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $60,860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.85. 21,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,963. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $308.46 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

