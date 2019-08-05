Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $684,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,403,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,024,200. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

