Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 643.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 567,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 491,151 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 104.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 492,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 251,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:HPT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.48. 15,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.