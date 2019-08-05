Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 943 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,347 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 12,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

