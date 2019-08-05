Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 7,200 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,978.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.