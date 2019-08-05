Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 371 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

