Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.64 Million in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.49.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $4.67 on Monday, reaching $122.67. 30,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,413. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $935,637.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,891,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $48,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $153,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.