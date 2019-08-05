Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 68,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

