Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,260 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Umpqua by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $87,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,298. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

