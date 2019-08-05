OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.

In other OptimizeRx news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,120,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 126.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

