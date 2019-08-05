Oppenheimer Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $84.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $63.25. 30,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,904. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $2,500,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,034.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

