Opal (OPAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $116,010.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Opal has a total market cap of $116,010.00 and $2.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opal has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004464 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00078681 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.