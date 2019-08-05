OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. Wedbush upgraded shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.70.

OneMain stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.56. 24,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,553. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in OneMain by 19.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 211.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in OneMain by 49.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.