On Track Innovations (OTIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect On Track Innovations to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect On Track Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIV remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Monday. 25,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,313. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

