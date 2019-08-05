On Track Innovations (OTIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect On Track Innovations to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect On Track Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ OTIV remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Monday. 25,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,313. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.
About On Track Innovations
On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.