Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

OMC traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. 73,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

