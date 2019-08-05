Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.05.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.46. 84,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.44. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $63,030.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,757.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,604 shares of company stock worth $73,863,056. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $53,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

