Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,604 shares of company stock valued at $73,863,056 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.56. 23,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.