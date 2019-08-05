NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after purchasing an additional 753,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $564,022,000 after purchasing an additional 119,896 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $161.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

