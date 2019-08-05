Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 8,855 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 411.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 105,088 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

