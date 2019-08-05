NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 51,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,031. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.91 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.21%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 68,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.