Numeraire Price Reaches $6.86 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $9,896.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $6.86 or 0.00058739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00239775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.01335560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00101849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

