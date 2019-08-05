Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $99,180.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,812.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $96,240.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $204,600.00.
NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,667,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 622,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after purchasing an additional 262,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.