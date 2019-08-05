Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $99,180.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,812.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $96,240.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $204,600.00.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,667,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 622,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after purchasing an additional 262,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

