NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get NSK LTD/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS NPSKY opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44. NSK LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSK LTD/ADR had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

NSK LTD/ADR Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.