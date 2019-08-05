Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.