Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,289,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,456,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.97. 69,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,254. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

