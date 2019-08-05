Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005125 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1,489.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003190 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00148420 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004928 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000557 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

