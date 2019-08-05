Notis McConarty Edward Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.60. 60,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

