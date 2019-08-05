Notis McConarty Edward Sells 475 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,398 shares of company stock worth $3,840,599 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $208.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,069. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

