Notis McConarty Edward Invests $226,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.78. 39,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.