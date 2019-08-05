Notis McConarty Edward Has $551,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 393,096 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after buying an additional 633,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,302,000 after buying an additional 197,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,865,000 after buying an additional 1,306,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

