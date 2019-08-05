NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWE. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.24.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In other news, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,670 shares of company stock worth $404,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 62.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.