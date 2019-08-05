Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) Shares Down 35.7%

Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) dropped 35.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 13,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 16,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK)

Northstar Electronics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

