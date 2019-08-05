Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 192,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $617.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

